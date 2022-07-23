Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 funeral attendees wounded outside of Chicago church by drive-by shooter

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 23, 2022 7:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Biden says assault weapons ‘need to be banned,’ will work to make it happen' Biden says assault weapons ‘need to be banned,’ will work to make it happen
U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday, as he applauded the Safer Communities Act that implements changes to the mental health system, school safety programs and gun safety laws, that “assault weapons need to be banned” in the U.S. “I’m not going to stop until we do it,” he said – Jul 11, 2022

A drive-by shooter wounded three men who were taking a picture outside of a Chicago church as they gathered for a funeral service Saturday afternoon, police said.

All three victims were transported to local hospitals in good condition, according to Chicago police.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., someone inside a gray sedan drove by and opened fire at a group of funeral attendees who were taking a picture outside of Universal Community Missionary Baptist Church in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, The Sun-Times reported.

Trending Stories

Read more: Biden realist approach on abortion, gun laws runs head on into liberal pressure

A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, a 37-year-old man was shot in the thigh and a 25-year-old man was shot in the back.

Story continues below advertisement

Kareem House, a witness of the shooting, told the newspaper that he was attending a funeral service for his cousin, Mike Nash. House said Nash was an anti-violence activist who died of a heart attack.

No arrests were immediately made in connection with the shooting.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Shooting tagU.S. Shooting tagChicago shooting tagShooting Chicago tagchicago funeral shooting tagshooting U.S. tagfuneral shooting chicago tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers