Quinte West cooling centre opens to help residents beat the heat

Send this page to someone via email

Due to this week’s hot weather, Quinte West will be opening a cooling centre to help people get out of the sun.

Starting Friday, a cooling centre at Duncan McDonald Memorial Arena in Trenton will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The centre will also be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The City of Quinte West has a policy of opening a cooling centre in the region when there are two consecutive days of temperatures of 31 degrees Celsius or higher, or if there is a humidex value of 35 or higher.

Splash pads in Trenton and Frankford will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Advertisement