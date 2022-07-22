Quinte West cooling centre opens to help residents beat the heat

Due to this week’s hot weather, Quinte West will be opening a cooling centre to help people get out of the sun.
Starting Friday, a cooling centre at Duncan McDonald Memorial Arena in Trenton will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The centre will also be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The City of Quinte West has a policy of opening a cooling centre in the region when there are two consecutive days of temperatures of 31 degrees Celsius or higher, or if there is a humidex value of 35 or higher.
Splash pads in Trenton and Frankford will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
