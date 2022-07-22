N.S. to offer reward for tips leading to conviction in Sheila Madore homicide

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been two years since the last reported sighting of Sheila Patricia Madore in Halifax, before her remains were found eight months later. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Nova Scotia’s government says it is now offering up to $150,000 for information leading to a conviction of those responsible for her death.

Madore, who was 48 years old at the time, was reported missing on Oct. 8, 2020, by a mobile outreach nurse. Remains were found on March 12, 2021, on the grounds of the Findlay Community Centre in Dartmouth.

Global News reported last year that Madore had a difficult life and struggled with homelessness, food insecurity and addiction. But those who knew Madore, remembered her for her kindness and gratitude to those who helped her.

In a Friday release, the province said investigators believe there are people who have information “that could result in arrests and possible charges” in her death.

“Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward,” said Brad Johns, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, in the release.

“I hope the addition of this case to the rewards program will assist investigators to identify those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program.

“People who come forward with information must provide their name and contact information and may be called to testify in court,” said the province.

— with files from Alex Cooke.