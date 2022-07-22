Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

N.S. to offer reward for tips leading to conviction in Sheila Madore homicide

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted July 22, 2022 9:58 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: July 22' Global News Morning Halifax: July 22
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

It’s been two years since the last reported sighting of Sheila Patricia Madore in Halifax, before her remains were found eight months later. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Nova Scotia’s government says it is now offering up to $150,000 for information leading to a conviction of those responsible for her death.

Madore, who was 48 years old at the time, was reported missing on Oct. 8, 2020, by a mobile outreach nurse. Remains were found on March 12, 2021, on the grounds of the Findlay Community Centre in Dartmouth.

Global News reported last year that Madore had a difficult life and struggled with homelessness, food insecurity and addiction. But those who knew Madore, remembered her for her kindness and gratitude to those who helped her.

Trending Stories

Read more: Dartmouth homicide victim had ‘a heart of gold’ despite difficult life

Story continues below advertisement

In a Friday release, the province said investigators believe there are people who have information “that could result in arrests and possible charges” in her death.

“Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward,” said Brad Johns, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, in the release.

“I hope the addition of this case to the rewards program will assist investigators to identify those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program.

“People who come forward with information must provide their name and contact information and may be called to testify in court,” said the province.

— with files from Alex Cooke.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax homelessness tagHalifax Homicide tagHomicide reward tagSheila Patricia Madore tagNova scotia homicide reward tagsheila homicide tagSheila Madore tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers