30K without power during 35-minute outage in Kelowna

Thousands of Central Okanagan residents were temporarily without power on Thursday.

FortisBC says planned work being done in Kelowna led to a power outage, with 30,700 customers being affected.

The work was taking place on a substation in Kelowna, and that work caused a momentary trip, with the power suddenly going out at 11:25 a.m.

Fortis says service was fully restored 35 minutes later, and that they’re investigating why the power went out.

Fortis says it recognizes the inconvenience customers went through and appreciates their patience and understanding.

The company’s website has a page dedicated to power outages.

