Crime

Regina man charged after police seize nearly 93 grams of fentanyl, firearm ammunition

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 5:00 pm
A Regina woman is facing charges after stealing a vehicle Wednesday morning.
Police say during the search warrant 22.82 grams of methamphetamine, 5.3 grams of crack cocaine, firearm ammunition and $4,820.25 Canadian cash were seized along with the fentanyl. File / Global News

A 43-year-old Regina man is facing multiple charges after a drug investigation resulted in 92.65 grams of fentanyl being seized among other items.

A Regina Police Service statement said the crime reduction team, with the help of the street crimes unit and tactical support completed an investigation and enforcement action related to a drug trafficking investigation.

Read more: 3 Regina people in custody following report of stolen vehicle

A CDSA warrant was executed at a home in the 4500 block of England Road in Regina.

As a result, Larry James Olson was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and breach of firearms prohibition.

Police say during the search warrant 22.82 grams of methamphetamine, 5.3 grams of crack cocaine, firearm ammunition and $4,820 cash were seized along with the fentanyl.

Read more: Regina man charged with sexual assault, administering noxious substance

He is also facing a charge of breach of recognizance and possession of proceeds of a crime.

Olson made his first court appearance Thursday morning.

Click to play video: 'Regina police launch new program to hire more female officers' Regina police launch new program to hire more female officers
Regina police launch new program to hire more female officers – Jun 28, 2022
