Vancouver council approves mandatory side guard motion for heavy trucks in urban areas

The City of Vancouver’s city council has unanimously passed a motion to make side guards mandatory for heavy trucks in urban areas of the city.

This decision comes after 28-year-old Agustin Beltran was tragically killed on June 29, when he collided with a dump truck in Yaletown while cycling.

At Wednesday’s city council meeting, councillors also discussed a review of traffic planning in areas where right-hand turns intercept with bike lanes, and called for the federal government to make side guards mandatory on semi-trucks.

In a teary-voice, Beltran’s partner addressed council with reasons why the motion should be passed.

“Having witnessed the accident from a few metres away, I know that Agustin’s life would have been saved if that truck had had side guards,” Renata Rovelo said, adding pedestrians would be protected also.

“It is also possible that other things would have saved his life. Bicycle traffic signals, clear regulations on the right of way, and not allowing heavy trucks inside of the downtown area are just a few others.”

Beltran’s cousin also spoke at the meeting, in favour of the guard rails.

“Side guards on that truck would have saved Agustin’s life. Side guards could save your life, your cousin’s, your partners or your children’s life,” Rodrigo Alessio said.

"Let us prevent this from happening to anyone else."

Side guards on heavy trucks essentially prevent anything, or anyone, from entering the space underneath the truck between the front and rear tires.

