Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Health unit issues heat alert for Middlesex London region

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted July 21, 2022 4:06 pm
Warm weather. View image in full screen
Warm weather. iStock/Getty Images

With Environment Canada expecting temperatures to spike on Friday, the Middlesex London Health Unit in Ontario has issued a one-day heat alert for the region.

Environment Canada has forecast highs of 31 C with the humidex values reaching 35 C on Friday.

The health unit said those temperatures meet the threshold for issuing a one-day heat alert.

Read more: Beloved monarch butterflies are now listed as an endangered species

The overnight temperatures heading into Saturday are expected to offer some reprieve, dropping to 19 C.

Based on the current forecast, the health unit is planning to keep the heat alert in place until Saturday morning, when the daytime high is expected to reach 29 C.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Amid hot weather, the health unit recommends that people avoid spending too much time outside and drink plenty of water to avoid the risk of heat-related illness.

People are also reminded to avoid leaving pets or children in parked cars or sleeping outside in the sun.

Click to play video: 'Hot weather safety tips to prevent heat-related illnesses' Hot weather safety tips to prevent heat-related illnesses
Hot weather safety tips to prevent heat-related illnesses – Jun 25, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagHeat Wave tagMiddlesex County tagHot Weather taglondon weather tagHeat Alert tagWeather in London tagmiddlesex weather taglondon heat alert tagMiddlesex Heat alert tagWeather Middlesex tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers