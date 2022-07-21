Health unit issues heat alert for Middlesex London region

Send this page to someone via email

With Environment Canada expecting temperatures to spike on Friday, the Middlesex London Health Unit in Ontario has issued a one-day heat alert for the region.

Environment Canada has forecast highs of 31 C with the humidex values reaching 35 C on Friday.

The health unit said those temperatures meet the threshold for issuing a one-day heat alert.

The overnight temperatures heading into Saturday are expected to offer some reprieve, dropping to 19 C.

Based on the current forecast, the health unit is planning to keep the heat alert in place until Saturday morning, when the daytime high is expected to reach 29 C.

Amid hot weather, the health unit recommends that people avoid spending too much time outside and drink plenty of water to avoid the risk of heat-related illness.

People are also reminded to avoid leaving pets or children in parked cars or sleeping outside in the sun.

