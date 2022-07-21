Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lindsay man wanted for string of thefts found attempting to enter delivery truck: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 12:12 pm
Police in Lindsay made an arrest of a man wanted for a string of thefts. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay made an arrest of a man wanted for a string of thefts. File

A Lindsay, Ont., man has been arrested in connection with a string of thefts this summer.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 4:50 a.m. Thursday, officers noticed a man attempting to enter a delivery truck while the driver was away from the vehicle and inside a William Street North business making a delivery.

Police say officers recognized the suspect as being wanted for a number of outstanding offences.

Read more: 2 arrested in connection with string of business break-ins in Peterborough, police say

The officer attempted to speak to the suspect, who fled on foot, police say. A short pursuit led to his arrest.

Trending Stories

Police say the man was wanted for four theft incidents reported between June 15 and June 20, including entering multiple vehicles, removing items from mailboxes and using a stolen debit card at a business. Police say surveillance video helped to identify the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

Troy Sprague, 34, of Lindsay, faces a combined 15 charges, including three counts each of theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, five counts of failure to comply with probation and one count each of breaking into and entering a dwelling house with intent, possession of break-in instruments, breaking into and entering a place to commit indictable offence and mischief to property.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay later Thursday, police said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagBreak And Enter taglindsay tagBreak In tagCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Service tagLindsay crime tagLindsay Ontario tagLindsay break-in tagTroy Sprague tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers