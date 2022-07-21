Lindsay man wanted for string of thefts found attempting to enter delivery truck: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., man has been arrested in connection with a string of thefts this summer.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 4:50 a.m. Thursday, officers noticed a man attempting to enter a delivery truck while the driver was away from the vehicle and inside a William Street North business making a delivery.

Police say officers recognized the suspect as being wanted for a number of outstanding offences.

The officer attempted to speak to the suspect, who fled on foot, police say. A short pursuit led to his arrest.

Police say the man was wanted for four theft incidents reported between June 15 and June 20, including entering multiple vehicles, removing items from mailboxes and using a stolen debit card at a business. Police say surveillance video helped to identify the suspect.

Troy Sprague, 34, of Lindsay, faces a combined 15 charges, including three counts each of theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, five counts of failure to comply with probation and one count each of breaking into and entering a dwelling house with intent, possession of break-in instruments, breaking into and entering a place to commit indictable offence and mischief to property.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay later Thursday, police said.