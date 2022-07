Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a stabbing was reported in Toronto.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 4:51 p.m., in the Gerrard Street East and Sackville Street area.

Officers said the incident occurred “in or near a building.”

“Reports of (a) man stabbed,” the tweet read. “Reports that injuries are serious.”

Police said the suspect have fled the area.

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 20, 2022

