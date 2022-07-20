Toronto police arrest man after fatal shooting near Union Station

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested following a fatal shooting in downtown Toronto that briefly caused Union Station to be locked down.

Toronto police announced they had arrested a 26-year-old man from Vaughan on Wednesday afternoon.

On July 16, Toronto police responded to reports of a shooting just outside Union Station and the Scotiabank Arena in the York Street and Bremner Boulevard area around 7:30 p.m.

Police said 24-year-old Stephon Little-McClacken of Toronto was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said early investigation efforts have led them to believe the shooting was targeted.

Toronto police deputy insp. Paul Krawcyzk said in a media briefing following the incident on Saturday that police were searching for two suspects.

One fled southbound towards Lakeshore, while the other ran into Union Station, which prompted the lockdown.

Toronto police named Nirusan Shakespearethas as the man they had arrested.

He appeared in court on Wednesday.

