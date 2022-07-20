Menu

Crime

Lindsay man charged with arson following abandoned warehouse fire, 5 fires since April 30: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 2:26 pm
Police in Lindsay arrested a man following a fire at an abandoned warehouse early July 20, 2022. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay arrested a man following a fire at an abandoned warehouse early July 20, 2022. Sebastien Pepin/Facebook

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces multiple arson charges following a fire at an abandoned warehouse early Wednesday and several fires earlier this year.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 1 a.m., emergency crews responded to reports of smoke in the area of Mary and James street in Lindsay. Crews located a fire at an abandoned warehouse on James Street.

Police say while searching for suspects, officers received information a man was being treated for burn injuries by paramedics at a business on Lindsay Street South.

Read more: Trio of fires in Lindsay over Canada Day weekend suspected acts of arson: police

The man was located and arrested. Riley Cormier, 25, of Lindsay, was charged with arson – damage to property and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Police say further investigation determined the accused was involved with five fires reported since April 30. including the iron bridge in Lindsay.

Cormier was additionally charged with four counts of arson — damage to property, one count of arson — disregard for human life and nine counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay later Wednesday, police said.

