Tornado watch issued for London and Middlesex County: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for the London and Middlesex County region, advising of severe thunderstorms which could produce tornadoes, strong winds and large hail.

The advisory came into effect shortly after noon as a series of thunderstorms tracked toward the London area from eastern Michigan. Tornado watches are also in place in Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce, and Sarnia-Lambton.

Among the hazards, the watch says, are “a few tornadoes, including the possibility of strong tornadoes,” along with damaging winds of 90 to 100 km/h and up to toonie-sized hail.

“Thunderstorms that develop over eastern Michigan are expected to affect the area beginning this afternoon. A few tornadoes are possible, some of which may be strong. The greatest probability of tornadoes will be mid to late afternoon,” the watch said.

“Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.”

Should a tornado warning be issued, Environment Canada recommends residents go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, and to stay away from outer walls and windows, such as in a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

“Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”

In addition to the tornado watch, a heat warning remains in place for the city as daytime highs reach close to 31 C, feeling in the upper 30s with the humidex.

It was nearly two months ago when a severe thunderstorm involving a derecho passed through southern Ontario, spawning two tornadoes in the city within minutes of each other.

No injuries were reported, but the storm caused significant damage and left thousands in the city in the dark for hours, some for days.

