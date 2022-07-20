Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Parole board to hear from truck driver in deadly Humboldt Broncos crash

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2022 12:07 pm
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu arrives for his sentencing hearing in Melfort, Sask., Friday, March, 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis. View image in full screen
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu arrives for his sentencing hearing in Melfort, Sask., Friday, March, 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis

A parole hearing is scheduled to take place today for a former truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving charges for the 2018 crash that killed 16 and injured 13.

Singh went through a stop sign at a rural Saskatchewan intersection and drove into the path of the junior hockey team’s bus as it was on its way to a playoff game.

Read more: ‘Permanent exile’: lawyer for trucker in Broncos crash hopes to argue deportation

Sidhu, who has been serving his sentence at a prison in Bowden, Alta., is asking to be released pending possible deportation.

Trending Stories

The Canada Border Services Agency recommended in March that Sidhu be handed over to the Immigration and Refugee Board to decide if he should be deported back to India.

Story continues below advertisement

His lawyer is seeking to argue against deportation in Federal Court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2022.

Click to play video: 'The City of Humboldt is forging ahead with a new mulit-million dollar memorial for those who died in the 2018 Broncos bus crash' The City of Humboldt is forging ahead with a new mulit-million dollar memorial for those who died in the 2018 Broncos bus crash
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan News tagHumboldt Broncos tagHumboldt Broncos Crash tagHumboldt Broncos bus crash tagJaskirat Sidhu tagAlberta News tagParole Hearing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers