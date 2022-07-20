2 sent to hospital following crash on Highway 54 southeast of Brantford

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been transported to a Hamilton hospital with life-threatening injuries following an early Tuesday crash southeast of Brantford, according to OPP.

Investigators say the collision involved a pair of vehicles that came together on Highway 54 Road at Painter Road in Brant County.

Road closures are in place on Highway 54 between Old Onondaga Road and Pauline Johnson Road as well as a shutdown of Painter Road at Big Creek Road.

More to come.

*TRAFFIC ADVISORY* #BrantOPP responded to a serious 2-vehicle crash at Painter Rd. and Hwy. 54 at 7:14 a.m. Two road closures: Highway 54 is closed between Old Onondaga Rd. and Pauline Johnson Rd. Painter Rd. is closed at Big Creek Rd. Updates when available. ^dr pic.twitter.com/yQGLJxrc9H — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) July 20, 2022

