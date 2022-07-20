Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 sent to hospital following crash on Highway 54 southeast of Brantford

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 11:35 am
OPP on scene at a crash sight near Highway 54 Road and Painter Road in Brant County on July 20, 2022. View image in full screen
OPP on scene at a crash sight near Highway 54 Road and Painter Road in Brant County on July 20, 2022. @opp_wr

Two people have been transported to a Hamilton hospital with life-threatening injuries following an early Tuesday crash southeast of Brantford, according to OPP.

Investigators say the collision involved a pair of vehicles that came together on Highway 54 Road at Painter Road in Brant County.

Read more: Police release images of suspect alleged to have dragged woman off Hamilton Mountain trail

Road closures are in place on Highway 54 between Old Onondaga Road and Pauline Johnson Road as well as a shutdown of Painter Road at Big Creek Road.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Is now the time to pull the plug on your summer vacation?' Is now the time to pull the plug on your summer vacation?

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Brantford tagBrant County taghighway 54 tagBrant County crash tagBrant County collision tagbig creek road tagold onondoga road tagpainter road tagpauline johnson road tagsoutheast of brantford tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers