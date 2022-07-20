Menu

Crime

Man dead after ‘disturbance’ in Brampton, 1 in custody: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 10:32 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Peel Regional Police say the homicide unit has been notified after a man was found dead in Brampton.

Police said they responded to a disturbance call in the area of Wanless Drive and Winston Churchill at around 8:34 a.m. on Wednesday.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Another man was taken into custody by police.

Investigators have not revealed what exactly happened or what injuries the victim sustained.

A spokesperson is expected to update the media on the incident later on Wednesday morning.

More to come.

