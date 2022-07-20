Man dead after ‘disturbance’ in Brampton, 1 in custody: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peel Regional Police say the homicide unit has been notified after a man was found dead in Brampton.

Police said they responded to a disturbance call in the area of Wanless Drive and Winston Churchill at around 8:34 a.m. on Wednesday.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Another man was taken into custody by police.

Investigators have not revealed what exactly happened or what injuries the victim sustained.

A spokesperson is expected to update the media on the incident later on Wednesday morning.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

UPDATE:

-The Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau has been notified — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 20, 2022