Man dead after ‘disturbance’ in Brampton, 1 in custody: police

Peel Regional Police say the homicide unit has been notified after a man was found dead in Brampton.
Police said they responded to a disturbance call in the area of Wanless Drive and Winston Churchill at around 8:34 a.m. on Wednesday.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Another man was taken into custody by police.
Investigators have not revealed what exactly happened or what injuries the victim sustained.
Trending Stories
A spokesperson is expected to update the media on the incident later on Wednesday morning.
More to come.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments