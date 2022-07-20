Environment Canada warns Ontario’s cottage country about potential for tornadoes on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Wednesday warning of severe thunderstorms and potential tornadoes for much of Ontario’s cottage country.

The area of concern stretches from Windsor to Muskoka and it includes a good portion of cottage country, including the northern portion of Wellington County, Bruce Peninsula (Sauble Beach), Blue Mountains, Owen Sound, Goderich, Huron and Perth counties, Barrie and London.

Read more: Heat warnings stretch into day two for large part of Ontario

The agency says that the inclement weather will begin to form over eastern Michigan on Wednesday afternoon before heading eastward across Lake Huron toward the affected areas.

Environment Canada issuing a special weather statement in advance of tomorrow's severe weather setup. Damaging winds primary threat but can't rule out a tornado or even a significant tornado according to ECCC statement. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/c7VrDooZ7G — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) July 19, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

“Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat, though large hail and a few tornadoes are also possible,” the statement reads

“A significant tornado cannot be ruled out.”

Environment Canada says that the threat of severe weather is expected to decline as the storms travel east on Wednesday evening.

1:52 ‘The future is more of this’: Parts of Canada swelter under humidity-fuelled heat wave ‘The future is more of this’: Parts of Canada swelter under humidity-fuelled heat wave

As cottage country gears up for the thunderstorms, most of southern Ontario, including a good portion of the affected area, remains under a heat warning Wednesday as the thermometer is expected to get as high as 31 C in the afternoon with overnight lows expected to drop only to 20 C.

The agency said residents need to keep an eye out for the effects of heat illness, including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada says people who need to cool off should look for shade, visit a swimming pool, take a shower or bath, or find an air-conditioned spot.

It also said you should never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle for any amount of time.

Environment Canada says it expects there to be some relief from the sweltering heat on Thursday.