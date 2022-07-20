Menu

Heat warnings stretch into day two for large part of Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2022 6:48 am
A man sleeps on the sandy beach along Lake Ontario in the extreme heat in Toronto on Friday, July 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.

TORONTO — A large part of Ontario — including some northern regions — is continuing under a heat warning today.

Environment Canada has issued warnings for a second day for a stretch of the province from Sudbury to Ottawa and southwest to Windsor, with temperatures expected to reach or surpass 30 C and hit the upper thirties when combined with humidity.

In northern Ontario, heat warnings are in place in the Greater Sudbury Area and vicinity and North Bay – West Nipissing.

Read more: Heat warnings for large stretch of Ontario as temperatures near mid 30s

Most of southern Ontario is also under a heat warning, with some areas, including Barrie, London and Parry Sound, also under severe thunderstorm watches.

Environment Canada says tonight’s overnight low of 20 C will provide little relief from the heat.

The weather agency says some parts of southern Ontario could see the heat linger for another four days, though many will see some relief by Thursday.

