Environment

Kingston, Ont. region public health issues heat warning for 7 areas

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 8:13 pm
Click to play video: 'KFL&A Public Health issues heat warning for 7 areas in the region' KFL&A Public Health issues heat warning for 7 areas in the region
WATCH: The heat warning continues through to Wednesday.

Drinking cool liquids like water, avoiding direct sun exposure and and planning strenuous outdoor activities during the cooler part of the day are just some of the recommendations coming from KFL&A Public Health after issuing a heat warning for a number of areas in the region.

The heat warning is in effect through to Wednesday, July 20, and includes South Frontenac, Plevna, Sharbot Lake, Sydenham, Tamworth, Bon Echo Park and Denbigh.

“We did issue a heat wave warning,” confirmed Martha Hodge, an environmental health facilitator with KFL&A Public Health.

“The forecast is meeting the high temperatures right now.”

The temperature is expected to reach 31 C over the next two days and could approach 40 C with the humidex.

Hodge anticipates warnings like the one just issued could become more common in the coming years.

“We are seeing an increase in temperatures and I think with global warming you will see a lot more. This is the new trend, unfortunately,” said Hodge.

In Sydenham, dozens of residents flocked to the local beach to cool off and beat the heat.

“We do a lot of sprinkler time at home, and now that our kids are getting a little bit older we can do beach time more often,” said Sydenham resident Bailey Gurr.

Kara Gibson, who was also at the beach in Sydenham, says she has two main ways of staying cool during the dog days of summer.

“Try and stay inside if it’s really, really hot, or I’m here to be honest,” said Gibson.

According to public health, nighttime isn’t expected to provide much relief, either, with the overnight low expected to be 20 C.

KFL&A Public Health is also asking residents to do wellness checks if they know older adults, individuals with chronic illnesses as well as other residents that don’t have air conditioning.

