Canada

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Providence Manor in Kingston, Ont.

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 9:15 am
Providence Manor's Sydenham 3 unit in Kingston, Ont. is under a COVID-19 watch after four residents tested positive for the virus. View image in full screen
Providence Manor's Sydenham 3 unit in Kingston, Ont. is under a COVID-19 watch after four residents tested positive for the virus. Global Kingston

Providence Care in Kingston, Ont., has announced an outbreak of COVID-19 in one of the resident care areas at Providence Manor, a long-term care home.

In a press release sent out Monday evening, the organization announced that four residents of the Sydenham 3 unit had tested positive for the virus.

Read more: COVID-19: Second booster shots now available in Kingston, Ont. region

The declared outbreak will remain in place for a minimum of 10 days during which residents will be closely monitored for symptoms of COVID-19 and tested as needed.

The Sydenham 3 unit has been placed under quarantine and residents are under aerosol and contact precautions.

According to Providence Care, KFL&A Public Health has been notified, as well as the loved ones of the residents.

Read more: Peterburgers owners who defied COVID-19 mandates to close restaurant in August

As a result, Sydenham 3 has been closed to admissions, general visitors are temporarily halted, and all caregivers and care partners must participate in mandatory on-site testing for COVID-19.

However, two essential visitors, for those who are critically ill or nearing end-of-life, are allowed under those circumstances and also must test negative before entering and wear PPE for the duration of their visit.

