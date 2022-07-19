Menu

Canada

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health names new medical officer of health

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 4:49 pm
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health has officially named Dr. Linna Li as its new medical officer of health and chief executive officer.
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health has officially named Dr. Linna Li as its new medical officer of health and chief executive officer. Global Kingston

The wait for a new face in the chair of the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark medical officer of health is over.

On Tuesday the board of health named Dr. Linna Li as the successor to Dr. Paula Stewart, whose retirement begins Aug. 31.

Read more: Watch out for the effects of extreme heat, Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says

Li will also take over the position of chief executive officer for the health unit.

Li’s title will be acting medical officer of health until her appointment is approved by the minister of health.

She holds a medical degree from Western University as well as a master of public health from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

Read more: Monkeypox case confirmed in Leeds, Grenville, Lanark health unit catchment area

Her previous experience includes work with Toronto Public Health and Grey Bruce Public Health.

She will officially assume the positions on Sept. 1.

