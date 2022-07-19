Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health names new medical officer of health

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The wait for a new face in the chair of the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark medical officer of health is over.

On Tuesday the board of health named Dr. Linna Li as the successor to Dr. Paula Stewart, whose retirement begins Aug. 31.

Li will also take over the position of chief executive officer for the health unit.

Li’s title will be acting medical officer of health until her appointment is approved by the minister of health.

She holds a medical degree from Western University as well as a master of public health from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

Story continues below advertisement

Her previous experience includes work with Toronto Public Health and Grey Bruce Public Health.

She will officially assume the positions on Sept. 1.