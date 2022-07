Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service said it is investigating alongside the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service after a 40-year-old man was found dead around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of 6 Avenue East, and work is underway to determine the nature of his death.

Police said they are also looking for next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detachment.

