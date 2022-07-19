Menu

Crime

Man, 53, arrested after antisemitic graffiti found on AGO sculpture: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 11:06 am
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL

A 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hate-motivated investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on July 13, officers received a report of a hate crime in the Dundas Street West and McCaul Street area.

Police said at around 6:15 a.m., a man was allegedly seen using white spray paint to deface the “Couch Monster” sculpture outside of the Art Gallery of Ontario.

Officers said antisemitic graffiti was located at the front of the sculpture.

According to police, on July 15, 53-year-old Paul Cote from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with mischief damaging property under $5,000.

Police said he appeared in court on Friday.

