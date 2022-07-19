Morning news rewind: Tuesday, July 19

Send this page to someone via email

CFIB small business survey, rising COVID-19 cases and National Drowning Prevention Week.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, July 19, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

One in six small businesses in Saskatchewan consider closing: CFIB

According to a new Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) survey, one in six small businesses in Saskatchewan are considering closure.

The survey also says 80 per cent are struggling with government-imposed costs, including energy costs, which are set to rise.

Kathleen Cook, CFIB provincial affairs director, says there are measures the Saskatchewan government can take to help relieve the cost pressures.

3:29 1 in 6 small businesses in Saskatchewan consider closing: CFIB 1 in 6 small businesses in Saskatchewan consider closing: CFIB

Subvariants driving increase in new COVID-19 cases

A rise in COVID-19 cases around the world over the past several weeks has some watching the situation very closely in Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

The increase in cases is being driven by the now dominant BA.5 subvariant and some are wondering whether it will fuel a summer wave in the province.

Dr. Nazeem Muhajerine looks at where we are and what he is watching for.

4:41 Subvariants driving increase in new COVID-19 cases Subvariants driving increase in new COVID-19 cases

Staying safe while enjoying the water goals of Lifesaving Society

It’s the time of year when we head to the lake or pool to try to stay cool, and who doesn’t want to get out there and have some fun around the water this time of year?

But there are a few important things we need to keep in mind to make sure we’re staying safe as outlined by Shelby Rushton with the Saskatchewan Branch of the Lifesaving Society of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

4:14 Staying safe while enjoying the water goal of Lifesaving Society Staying safe while enjoying the water goal of Lifesaving Society

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, July 19

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, July 19.

1:33 Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, July 19 Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, July 19