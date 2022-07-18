Police seek to identify suspect after woman, 62, sexually assaulted in Richmond Hill

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police said officers received a report that on July 13 at around 7 a.m., a 62-year-old woman was walking north through Springbrook Park trail between Red Maple Road and Duncan Road.

Police said that is when an unknown man grabbed her from behind and “touched her in a sexual manner.”

Officers said the victim defended herself and was able to escape.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene and ran south on the trail.

Police are now searching for a man who is 25 to 30 years old, clean shaven and has short black hair.

Officers said he is five-feet-ten-inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Richmond Hill. York Regional Police / Handout

He was seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.