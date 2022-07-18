Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen suspect arrested, charged with manslaughter in Winnipeg hotel killing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 2:51 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in a homicide at a Regent Avenue West hotel.

A 17-year-old from St. Theresa Point, Man., is in custody facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of Belton Mason, 33, who was found dead in a hotel suite on Friday.

Read more: Winnipeg man, 59, city’s latest homicide victim after Sunday shooting

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Breaking down the numbers around violent crime in Winnipeg' Breaking down the numbers around violent crime in Winnipeg
Breaking down the numbers around violent crime in Winnipeg – Jul 4, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagWinnipeg police tagWinnipeg Police Service tagManslaughter tagWinnipeg homicide tagcrime in winnipeg tagTeen Charged tagSt. Theresa Point tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers