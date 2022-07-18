Teen suspect arrested, charged with manslaughter in Winnipeg hotel killing

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in a homicide at a Regent Avenue West hotel.
A 17-year-old from St. Theresa Point, Man., is in custody facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of Belton Mason, 33, who was found dead in a hotel suite on Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
