Canada

University of Saskatchewan saw record enrollment during 2021-22 school year

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 2:58 pm
The University of Saskatchewan View image in full screen
Enrollment increased for the University of Saskatchewan during the 2021-22 academic year. File Photo/Global News

Over 26,000 people enrolled at the University of Saskatchewan between May 1, 2021 and April 30 of this year.

The university said this is an increase of 0.8 per cent over last year’s numbers.

“Our latest enrolment numbers tell me the challenges of the pandemic are lessening and our students are eager to join us in person to learn, connect and pursue their academic goals,” said Pirita Mattola, interim director of strategic enrolment management.

Enrollment increased during the 2021-22 academic year in the four major areas of study for USask:

  • undergraduate increased 0.6 per cent
  • graduate increased 1.5 per cent
  • non-degree increased 0.3 per cent
  • medical residence increased 2.3 per cent
International student enrollment also increased 7.7 per cent, with the top three countries for undergraduate international students being China, India and Nigeria, and the top countries for international graduate students being Iran, China and India.

“The pandemic has affected different students in different ways, and I understand some of the impacts could be prolonged or even delayed,” Mattola said.

“The pandemic continues to be an ongoing, ever-changing situation and so it is important that we consider how our students are affected and remain responsive to the changes in our environment.”

Mattola said that even with remote classes being held at the time, many international students travelled to Canada to study.

