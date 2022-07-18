Massive waves clear two-storey condo in Hawaii as huge swell rolls in

Send this page to someone via email

Hawaii’s Big Island is taking a beating right now as a historic south swell pounds the island with massive, crushing waves.

Viral video from Saturday captured gargantuan waves easily clearing a two-storey condo building, as onlookers filmed from the parking lot on the other side.

According to Hawaii News Now, resident Isabella Sloan captured the clip at a coastal housing development in Keauhou.

“My condo was hit the first time and flooded everything,” she told the outlet. “Condos down the way from mine were completely wiped out and damaged really badly. Thankfully, everyone is safe.”

Although the huge swell was captured on Saturday, conditions still remain dangerous. Forecasters said the surf peaked between 18 and 24 feet on Sunday, but could still hit 15 to 20 feet Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

A very large south swell will produce dangerous breaking waves and localized inundation of some low-lying sections of the south facing shores of all islands into Monday. Strong trades will remain on the drier side of normal as they gradually weaken through the week. pic.twitter.com/Xvz2Fcw4Zh — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) July 17, 2022

“A very large south swell will produce dangerous breaking waves and localized inundation of some low-lying sections of the south-facing shores of all islands into Monday,” the National Weather Service’s Honolulu office tweeted Sunday. “Strong trades will remain on the drier side of normal as they gradually weaken through the week.”

Meteorologist Malika Dudley shared video to Twitter showing waves breaching a retaining wall and, quite literally, crashing a wedding in Kona.

Local guests at this wedding have told me they weren’t expecting it to be this bad and the backwash on Ali'i Drive was crazy. Other local guests also wanted people to know that the wedding was still beautiful. No one was hurt. Latest: https://t.co/x4qmCXVyvy

📷: Sara Ackerman pic.twitter.com/KhNh3kETHv — KITV4 – Meteorologist Malika Dudley (@MalikaDudley) July 17, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

“Other local guests also wanted people to know that the wedding was still beautiful. No one was hurt,” Dudley said.