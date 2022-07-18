Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Massive waves clear two-storey condo in Hawaii as huge swell rolls in

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 2:28 pm
Click to play video: '‘Historic’ Hawaiian waves crash into 2-story condos, video shows' ‘Historic’ Hawaiian waves crash into 2-story condos, video shows
Giant waves were seen crashing into oceanfront buildings in Keauhou-Kona, Hawaii on Saturday, as a southern swell created “historic” surf conditions according to the National Weather Service.

Hawaii’s Big Island is taking a beating right now as a historic south swell pounds the island with massive, crushing waves.

Viral video from Saturday captured gargantuan waves easily clearing a two-storey condo building, as onlookers filmed from the parking lot on the other side.

Read more: ‘Love Is Blind’ contestants forced to film drunk, denied food, water: lawsuit

According to Hawaii News Now, resident Isabella Sloan captured the clip at a coastal housing development in Keauhou.

“My condo was hit the first time and flooded everything,” she told the outlet. “Condos down the way from mine were completely wiped out and damaged really badly. Thankfully, everyone is safe.”

Although the huge swell was captured on Saturday, conditions still remain dangerous. Forecasters said the surf peaked between 18 and 24 feet on Sunday, but could still hit 15 to 20 feet Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“A very large south swell will produce dangerous breaking waves and localized inundation of some low-lying sections of the south-facing shores of all islands into Monday,” the National Weather Service’s Honolulu office tweeted Sunday. “Strong trades will remain on the drier side of normal as they gradually weaken through the week.”

Trending Stories

Meteorologist Malika Dudley shared video to Twitter showing waves breaching a retaining wall and, quite literally, crashing a wedding in Kona.

Story continues below advertisement

“Other local guests also wanted people to know that the wedding was still beautiful. No one was hurt,” Dudley said.

Click to play video: 'Crowds gather at Kilauea volcano after overnight eruption' Crowds gather at Kilauea volcano after overnight eruption
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hawaii tagHawaii Big Island tagbig island waves taghawaii big island waves taghawaii south swell taghawaii southern swell taghawaii waves taghawaii waves condo taghawaii waves go over condo tagwaves go over condo tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers