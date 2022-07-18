Woman taken to trauma centre after vehicle rollover in Toronto: officials

A woman was taken to a trauma centre after a rollover in Toronto Monday morning.
Toronto police said emergency crews responded shortly before 9:30 a.m. to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Jameson Avenue.
Police said there was a rollover in the eastbound lanes.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a woman was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Images from the scene show a vehicle covered with mud and with damage to its roof on a bike path next to the roadway.
There is no word on what may have led to the crash.
