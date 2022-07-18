Menu

Canada

Woman taken to trauma centre after vehicle rollover in Toronto: officials

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 2:02 pm
The scene of the rollover on Monday. View image in full screen
The scene of the rollover on Monday. Global News

A woman was taken to a trauma centre after a rollover in Toronto Monday morning.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded shortly before 9:30 a.m. to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Jameson Avenue.

Police said there was a rollover in the eastbound lanes.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a woman was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Images from the scene show a vehicle covered with mud and with damage to its roof on a bike path next to the roadway.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

Toronto paramedics said a woman was taken to a trauma centre. View image in full screen
Toronto paramedics said a woman was taken to a trauma centre. Global News
