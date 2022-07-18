Woodstock police say missing man last heard from Sunday night

Send this page to someone via email

The Woodstock Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Police say, Jessy Hawkins, 33, is believed to be missing.

Hawkins last made contact with Woodstock Police Service on Sunday evening via telephone.

Police say the Woodstock resident is known to frequent Norwich, Ont.

Police are concerned for his wellbeing.

Hawkins is approximately six feet tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information about Hawkins can contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323.