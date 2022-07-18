Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woodstock police say missing man last heard from Sunday night

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted July 18, 2022 9:17 am
Jessy Hawkins, a 33-year-old male, is believed to be missing by Woodstock Police Service. View image in full screen
Jessy Hawkins, a 33-year-old male, is believed to be missing by Woodstock Police Service. Via Woodstock Police Service

The Woodstock Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Police say, Jessy Hawkins, 33, is believed to be missing.

Hawkins last made contact with Woodstock Police Service on Sunday evening via telephone.

Read more: Five people hospitalized following Elgin County crash, OPP say

Police say the Woodstock resident is known to frequent Norwich, Ont.

Trending Stories

Police are concerned for his wellbeing.

Hawkins is approximately six feet tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information about Hawkins can contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
missing person tagMissing Man tagWoodstock Police Service tagWoodstock Ontario tagNorwich Township tagJessy Hawkins tagMissing Woodstock Man tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers