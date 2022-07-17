London, Ont. police take man into custody after altercation near Pride event

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are investigating after an incident took place near a local Pride festival.

Police say shortly after 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Wortley Road and Duchess Avenue.

During that time, the Wortley Pride event was taking place and a large physical altercation happened nearby.

Police say a man was taken into custody for several criminal charges.

Anyone with further information or video of the incident is asked to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

