London, Ont. police take man into custody after altercation near Pride event

London, Ont., police are investigating after an incident took place near a local Pride festival.
Police say shortly after 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Wortley Road and Duchess Avenue.
During that time, the Wortley Pride event was taking place and a large physical altercation happened nearby.
Police say a man was taken into custody for several criminal charges.
Anyone with further information or video of the incident is asked to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
