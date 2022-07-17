Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

UAE court sentences Khashoggi’s ex-lawyer to 3 years in prison

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 17, 2022 8:16 am
Click to play video: 'Biden fist bumps Saudi crown prince, says he raised Jamal Khashoggi’s murder in meeting' Biden fist bumps Saudi crown prince, says he raised Jamal Khashoggi’s murder in meeting
U.S. President Joe Biden said he brought up the murder of Jamal Khashoggi in his meeting Friday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, rejecting the idea that he was ignoring the kingdom’s human rights abuses as he tries to reset a critical diplomatic relationship. Answering a reporter’s question about the criticism he faced for sharing a fist bump with the crown prince earlier, Biden said “I just made it clear if anything occurs like that again they’ll get that response and much more.”

The United Arab Emirates has sentenced an American citizen and the former lawyer of Jamal Khashoggi — the dissident Saudi journalist who was killed at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018 — to three years in prison on charges of money laundering and tax evasion.

The Abu Dhabi Money Laundering Court also ordered that the lawyer, U.S. citizen Asim Ghafoor, pay a fine of $816,748 stemming from his in absentia conviction, the UAE’s state-run WAM news agency reported late Saturday.

Read more: Biden says he raised Jamal Khashoggi’s murder with Saudi crown prince at meeting

The UAE’s state-linked newspaper The National said he would be deported to the U.S. after completing his sentence.

The UAE framed Ghafoor’s arrest as a coordinated move with the U.S. to “combat transnational crimes.” Emirati state-run media said American authorities had requested the UAE’s help with an investigation into Ghafoor’s alleged tax evasion and suspicious money transfers in the Emirates.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The autocratic Gulf Arab sheikhdom announced the prison sentence a day after Washington-based human rights watchdog Democracy for the Arab World Now, DAWN, raised alarm about Ghafoor’s arrest from Dubai International Airport.

Click to play video: 'Slain journalist Khashoggi’s fiancée calls for sanctions against Saudi crown prince' Slain journalist Khashoggi’s fiancée calls for sanctions against Saudi crown prince
Slain journalist Khashoggi’s fiancée calls for sanctions against Saudi crown prince – Mar 4, 2021

DAWN said that its board member, a civil rights attorney based in Virginia who had represented Khashoggi and his fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, was in transit to Istanbul on Thursday to attend a wedding when plainclothes Emirati security agents scooped him up and sent him to an Abu Dhabi detention facility before he could change planes.

Ghafoor had no knowledge of any case against him and had transited through Dubai without incident less than a year ago, DAWN said.

The U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Saudi Arabia tagJamal Khashoggi tagUAE tagjamal khashoggi murder tagJournalist tagJamal Khashoggi death tagAsim Ghafoor tagWho is Asim Ghafoor tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers