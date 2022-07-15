Jets sign 2022 draft pick Elias Salomonsson to 3-year deal

Send this page to someone via email

Elias Salomonsson was the youngest player selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. A week later the 17-year-old Swedish Defenseman became the first member of Winnipeg’s ’22 Draft class to sign the with the hockey club.

The 6-0, 172 pound rearguard, who was the Jets second round pick (55th), has been inked to a three-year entry level deal with an NHL average annual value of $US 950K.

"I’m a two-way defenceman. I like to move the puck. I think I have offensive upside in my game." Get to know all of our newest prospects with full media availabilities at https://t.co/hPaw2hfb1H! — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) July 8, 2022

Salomonsson, who turns 18 on August 31, will play for Skelleftea of the Swedish League this coming season after suiting up for four different teams in 2021-22. His entry level contract with the Jets will not activate until he begins playing in North America.

The smooth skating right shot defenseman did not register a point in 10 games with Skelleftea in the SHL, but scored 11 goals and added 11 assists for 22 points in 35 games at the junior level.

Salomonsson represented his country at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament as well as the World Junior U18 Championship.