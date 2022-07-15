Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ottawa announces influenza vaccine agreement with GlaxoSmithKline

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2022 12:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Fact or Fiction: Does COVID-19 make you more susceptible to the flu, other viruses?' Fact or Fiction: Does COVID-19 make you more susceptible to the flu, other viruses?
Have you caught a bad cold shortly after recovering from COVID? Doctors respond to, what some are theorizing, is a weakened immune system post infection – Apr 27, 2022

The federal government has signed a new deal with GlaxoSmithKline for influenza vaccines.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced the contract Friday in Quebec City, a four-year pact to produce and deliver domestic pandemic influenza vaccines with five one-year options to follow.

Read more: Shut out from COVID-19, influenza appears to be making a comeback in Canada. Why?

Canada has had a deal with GlaxoSmithKline for influenza vaccines since 2001.

Trending Stories

Duclos says the deal includes an option to procure 80 million doses of influenza vaccine if a pandemic occurs and a minimum of four million doses annually to be used in publicly funded vaccination programs.

Read more: Can the flu shot and other routine vaccines protect against COVID-19?

Story continues below advertisement

Historically, influenza pandemics have occurred every 11 to 40 years, the most recent being the H1N1 pandemic in 2009.

The first influenza vaccine deliveries for 2022 are scheduled for September and October.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Influenza tagHealth Minister tagFlu Vaccine tagJean-Yves Duclos tagGlaxoSmithKline tagVaccine Production tagflu vaccine production tagH1N1 pandemic tagInfluenza vaccines tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers