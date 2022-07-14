Police step up patrols after sex assaults reported on east Toronto trail

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they’ve stepped up patrols after two sexual assaults were reported on a trail in the city’s east end last week.

At 5:50 p.m. on July 7, officers were called to the Gatineau Hydro Corridor Trail just west of Birchmount Road for a sexual assault, police said.

A woman was running east on the trail between Crockford Boulevard and Birchmount Road when a teen boy blocked her way with a bicycle and then allegedly sexually assaulted her, officers said.

Then on July 8 just before 5 p.m., police said they were again called to the Gatineau Hydro Corridor Trail, this time just east of Birchmount Road for a sexual assault.

Police allege a woman was riding a bicycle on the trail between Birchmount and Kennedy roads when a teen boy followed and stopped the woman.

He asked to show her a trick, and then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Police said the suspect in both incidents, who remains outstanding, was described as 13 to 15 years old, around five-foot-five with a thin build and short brown hair.

He was reportedly wearing a red T-shirt in both incidents, black shorts, a “distinctive brown camoflauge-like design backpack” and was riding a dark mountain bike.

Police said they’re continuing to search for the suspect and have stepped up patrols in the area.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.