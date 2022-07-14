Menu

Politics

Italy’s prime minister, Mario Draghi, says he will resign as coalition collapses

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 14, 2022 1:18 pm
Italy's Mario Draghi says he is resigning. View image in full screen
Italian Premier Mario Draghi meets the media in Rome, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP). Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP

Mario Draghi said he would resign as Italian prime minister on Thursday.

His announcement comes after a party in his ruling coalition did not participate in a confidence vote.

“I will tender my resignation to the president of the republic this evening,” Draghi told the cabinet, according to a statement released by his office.

“The national unity coalition that backed this government no longer exists,” he added.

Read more: Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to resign as political crisis intensifies

The confidence vote had become a focal point for tensions within Draghi’s government as its parties prepare to fight each other in a national election due by early 2023.

The decision by the 5-Star party to boycott the confidence vote on Thursday had plunged Italy into political uncertainty and risked undermining efforts to secure billions of euros in European Union funds, tackle a damaging drought and reduce its reliance on Russian gas.

Draghi raised the stakes by saying he would not want to lead a government without 5-Star, who emerged as the largest party in the previous election in 2018 but have since suffered defections and a loss of public support.

It could lead to national elections as early as September or October after other coalition parties said there should be a vote if 5-Star no longer backed the government.

More to come.

