Saskatchewan gets ready for COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5

Health Canada approved its first COVID-19 vaccine for kids under the age of five early Thursday, and the Government of Saskatchewan is making preparations.

The Moderna vaccine can be given to infants as early as six months of age in doses that are one-quarter of the size.

“After a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, the department has determined that the vaccine is safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 in children between six months and five years of age,” Health Canada said in a statement posted to Twitter.

The Government of Saskatchewan put out a statement saying that work is underway to offer this vaccine as soon as possible.

“With Health Canada’s approval of Moderna vaccine for children six months to five years, the province of Saskatchewan will be moving quickly to make these vaccines available to families, extending the protection offered by COVID — 19 immunization. We are anticipating that NACI will be posting guidance for these vaccines soon, which will help inform policies around intervals and immunizing children who are at elevated risk or immunocompromised.”

“The province is placing its order for these vaccinations and we anticipate that a supply will be available in the province the week of July 18. We will announce the plans to deliver these vaccines throughout the province before they arrive, to permit families to plan to have their children vaccinated as soon as possible. It is anticipated that initial Moderna vaccine supplies for this age group may be limited, so these plans may include a staged approach to delivery,” read the statement.

Health Canada noted that it will continue monitoring the vaccine, and Moderna has been tasked with providing updates on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.

— with Files From Canadian Press

