Longtime Peterborough politician Jeff Leal seeks city’s mayoral seat

Send this page to someone via email

After a four-year hiatus, Jeff Leal is returning to the political spotlight as he seeks to become the next mayor of Peterborough, Ont.

The office of the city clerk confirmed with Global News Peterborough that Leal filed his municipal election nomination papers at City Hall on Thursday morning.

Global News has reached out to Leal for comment. He is expected to make a formal announcement next week.

Leal is now the third person running to be the city’s next mayor, joining current councillors Henry Clarke and Stephen Wright

Current Mayor Diane Therrien — who won the top seat in 2018 — announced in the fall 2021 she would not be seeking re-election.

Story continues below advertisement

Leal is no stranger to municipal politics, having first first served as a councillor in 1985, representing Otonabee Ward for 18 years while also serving as deputy mayor from 1993 to 2003 under former mayors Jack Doris and Sylvia Sutherland.

The Peterborough native made the jump to provincial politics in 1999 as a Liberal candidate in the riding of Peterborough but lost to Progressive Conservative incumbent Gary Stewart.

However, Leal defeated Stewart in the 2003 provincial election. Leal was re-elected in 2007, 2011 and 2014. He lost his provincial seat to Conservative candidate Dave Smith in the 2018 election.

During his provincial career, he held a number of posts including serving as minister of training, colleges and university; economic development and trade; energy; environment; and Aboriginal affairs.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the city’s website, other candidates seeking a seat on city council (each ward has two councillors) as of July 14 are as follows:

Otonabee Ward:

Lesley Parnell (incumbent)

Kevin Duguay

Monaghan Ward:

Jeff Westlake

Matt Crowley

Charmaine Magumbe (incumbent)

Lyle Saunders

Don Vassiliadis (incumbent)

Tom Wigglesworth

Town Ward:

Dean Pappas (incumbent)

Alex Bierk

Brian Christoph

Joy Lachica

Vickie Ann Karikas

Asburnham Ward:

Gary Baldwin (incumbent)

Keith Riel (incumbent)

Northcrest Ward

Dave Haacke

Carlotta James

Andrew Beamer (incumbent and first Deputy Mayor)

Shauna Kingston

Aldo Andreoli

The deadline to submit a nomination paper to run as a municipal candidate is Monday, Aug. 22 at 4 p.m.

Advertisement