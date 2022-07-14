Kingston Police seek missing teen

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing youth.

Tilden Conatser, 14, was last seen on June 21 in the Rideau Heights area of Kingston.

He is described as five feet six inches, 120 pounds, with thin shaggy, curly brown hair and a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

