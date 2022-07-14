Menu

Canada

Kingston Police seek missing teen

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 11:03 am
Kingston Police seek missing teen - image View image in full screen
Global Kingston

Kingston Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing youth.

Tilden Conatser, 14, was last seen on June 21 in the Rideau Heights area of Kingston.

Kingston Police seek missing teen - image View image in full screen

He is described as five feet six inches, 120 pounds, with thin shaggy, curly brown hair and a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

