SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa rolling out new COVID-19 travel testing strategy amid airport delays

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2022 10:05 am
Click to play video: 'Some COVID-19 travel measures being eased at border' Some COVID-19 travel measures being eased at border
WATCH: Some COVID-19 travel measures being eased at border – Feb 28, 2022

The federal government says mandatory random testing of travellers arriving at its four main airports will start again next week.

Ottawa paused the random testing of those entering Canada by air on June 11, as part of its strategy to transition to testing incoming travellers outside of airports.

The government now says testing will resume as of July 19 for fully vaccinated travellers arriving at the Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto airports.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ottawa dropping random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers

It says all testing will be completed outside of airports for unvaccinated people as well as those who are fully or partially vaccinated.

The testing will be completed either at an in-person appointment at select testing locations or via a virtual appointment for a swab test.

Story continues below advertisement

Travellers who are not fully vaccinated must test on both the first and eighth days of their mandatory 14-day quarantine, unless exempt.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 Testing tagcovid-19 travel tagcovid testing tagCOVID travel tagAirport Delays tagArriveCAN tagtravel delays tagAirport Testing tagcovid-19 airport testing tagAirport COVID-19 Testing tagCovid-19 Travel Test tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers