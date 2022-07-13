Peterborough police arrest man after park wall damaged, woman after rock thrown through window

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police made a pair of mischief arrests in two separate incidents on Tuesday afternoon.

The first incident around 1 p.m. saw Peterborough Police Service officers respond to reports of a man removing copper pieces off a wall in Millennium Park in the area of King and Water streets in the city’s downtown.

Police say the man fled when officers arrived on scene, however, he was quickly caught and arrested without incident.

A 43-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused was released on an appearance notice for court in Peterborough on Aug. 3.

Story continues below advertisement

Window broken

Around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to reports an “aggressive” woman had thrown a rock through a building window in the area of Brock and Aylmer streets.

Officers located her a short distance away from the scene. A 20-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 3.

Advertisement