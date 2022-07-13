Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police arrest man after park wall damaged, woman after rock thrown through window

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 11:38 am
Peterborough police made a pair of mischief arrests on July 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police made a pair of mischief arrests on July 12, 2022. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police made a pair of mischief arrests in two separate incidents on Tuesday afternoon.

The first incident around 1 p.m. saw Peterborough Police Service officers respond to reports of a man removing copper pieces off a wall in Millennium Park in the area of King and Water streets in the city’s downtown.

Police say the man fled when officers arrived on scene, however, he was quickly caught and arrested without incident.

Read more: Peterborough police investigate rash of break-ins including theft of office gear worth $12K

A 43-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused was released on an appearance notice for court in Peterborough on Aug. 3.

Story continues below advertisement

Window broken

Around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to reports an “aggressive” woman had thrown a rock through a building window in the area of Brock and Aylmer streets.

Trending Stories

Officers located her a short distance away from the scene. A 20-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 3.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough region sees increase in violent crimes' Peterborough region sees increase in violent crimes
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagPeterborough crime tagMischief tagdowntown Peterborough tagCopper Theft tagwindow smashed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers