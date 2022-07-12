Balgonie, Sask. arrest yields more than 2,000 grams of fentanyl: police

After an investigation by the Regina Police Service Drug Unit, a 39-year-old from Balgonie, Sask., has been charged with a number of offences.
On Friday, July 8, police executed a search on a residence in Balgonie, where Mathew James McDonald was arrested and charged.
During the search, the following was seized:
- 2169.31 grams of fentanyl
- 1418.01 grams of cocaine
- 914.14 grams of methamphetamine
- $8,765 in Canadian currency
- Sawed-off .22 calibre rifle
- Digital scales, packaging and other items to support cocaine trafficking
McDonald has been charged with the following offences
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl
- Proceeds over $5000
- Careless use of a firearm/ Contravention of storage regulations
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
McDonald made his first Provincial Court appearance on Monday, July 11.
