Canada

Balgonie, Sask. arrest yields more than 2,000 grams of fentanyl: police

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 6:54 pm
Regina police car
A CDSA search warrant was executed on a residence in Balgonie, Saskatchewan. As a result of the enforcement, 39 year-old Mathew James McDonald of Balgonie, Saskatchewan, was arrested and charged . File/ Global News

After an investigation by the Regina Police Service Drug Unit, a 39-year-old from Balgonie, Sask., has been charged with a number of offences.

On Friday, July 8, police executed a search on a residence in Balgonie, where Mathew James McDonald was arrested and charged.

During the search, the following was seized:

  • 2169.31 grams of fentanyl
  • 1418.01 grams of cocaine
  • 914.14 grams of methamphetamine
  • $8,765 in Canadian currency
  • Sawed-off .22 calibre rifle
  • Digital scales, packaging and other items to support cocaine trafficking

McDonald has been charged with the following offences

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl
  • Proceeds over $5000
  • Careless use of a firearm/ Contravention of storage regulations
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm

McDonald made his first Provincial Court appearance on Monday, July 11.

Click to play video: 'SUV stolen in broad daylight on second attempt' SUV stolen in broad daylight on second attempt
SUV stolen in broad daylight on second attempt
