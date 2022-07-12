Balgonie, Sask. arrest yields more than 2,000 grams of fentanyl: police

Send this page to someone via email

After an investigation by the Regina Police Service Drug Unit, a 39-year-old from Balgonie, Sask., has been charged with a number of offences.

On Friday, July 8, police executed a search on a residence in Balgonie, where Mathew James McDonald was arrested and charged.

During the search, the following was seized:

2169.31 grams of fentanyl

1418.01 grams of cocaine

914.14 grams of methamphetamine

$8,765 in Canadian currency

Sawed-off .22 calibre rifle

Digital scales, packaging and other items to support cocaine trafficking

McDonald has been charged with the following offences

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

Proceeds over $5000

Careless use of a firearm/ Contravention of storage regulations

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

McDonald made his first Provincial Court appearance on Monday, July 11.

