Quinte West, Prince Edward County communities mourn teenagers lost in fatal crash

The Quinte West and Prince Edward County communities are mourning the loss of two young lives taken too soon.

On Saturday, a single-vehicle collision claimed the lives of 19-year-old Justin Crowe and 17-year-old Sarah Bradbury.

Both teenagers were heavily involved in the community and are being remembered for their big hearts, love of sports and amazing spirit.

It was along this stretch of County Road 23 just south of Victoria Road that, according an Ontario Provincial Police media release, a single-vehicle collision Saturday morning took the lives of two area youth, Crowe from Ameliasburg and Bradbury from Belleville.

Sarah Bradbury’s mother, Alex, says getting the news your child has died is something no parent should have to experience.

“There’s absolutely no words to explain,” she said. “I’m calm right now, but it comes in waves.

“No mother should experience this. It’s just horrible; everything reminds me of her.”

Alex says her daughter was outgoing, selfless and had many friends.

“She wanted to live life to the fullest and that’s what she was doing. She was getting there, she was…everything was perfect, as you say, and it just stopped,” she added.

The same is said about Justin Crowe.

“It’s just something you struggle to process at first and your mind goes right away to their family, to Justin’s parents and Parker Maddi’s on our team who was his best friend,” said Pat Shearer, who coached Crowe for the Junior C Frankford Huskies hockey club.

His coach says even though Justin joined midway through the season, he instantly fit in and was popular with everyone at the club.

“His personality was infectious, always smiling. Sort of an easy-go-lucky guy that danced to the music in the dressing room and just got along with everybody,” said Shearer.

Sarah’s mother says support from the community has been overwhelming.

The only thing she is asking for was in this tweet to British singer Harry Styles.

He was Sarah’s favourite musician and the 17-year-old was set to see him perform this August in Toronto.

Alex is asking Styles to dedicate his song ‘As It Was’ to her daughter at the concert.

“My phone is on constant beeping, it’s constantly beeping and sharing and it’s gone almost viral, so I’m so happy and hopefully we’ll get some good news,” she said.

A celebration of life for Sarah Bradbury is taking place on Thursday and one for Justin Crowe is on Sunday.