Feds provide $12.2M for 33 tourism, infrastructure projects in Peterborough, Kawarthas, Northumberland

Send this page to someone via email

Tourism and infrastructure sectors in central Ontario received a financial boost on Tuesday with more than $12M allocated for 33 projects.

The announcement was made at the Canadian Canoe Museum on Monaghan Road in Peterborough — which itself is receiving $750,000 under the Tourism Relief Fund to outfit a 20,000 square-foot exhibition hall for the museum’s future location on the waterfront of Little Lake.

Open in 1997, the museum boasts the world’s largest collection of canoes, kayaks and paddled watercraft. The collection is so large, there is not enough space at the current site (a former factory).

The new $40M museum is scheduled to open in the summer of 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Canadian Canoe Museum is honoured to be the recipient of this significant investment that will help create a new cultural and tourism destination on the Peterborough waterfront,” said museum executive director Carolyn Hyslop.

“This funding will contribute to the development of a brand-new suite of professionally designed exhibits that will be featured in our new museum’s 20,000 square foot exhibition hall. These exhibits will attract visitors from near and far to explore the canoe’s significance to Canada through diverse themes, perspectives and voices.”

The $12.2M — allocated to projects in Peterborough, Peterborough County, Northumberland County and City of Kawartha Lakes — was announced by Helena Jaczek, minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) with funding allocated through the Tourism Relief Fund, Canada Community Revitalization Fund(CCRF)and Community Economic Development and Diversification(CEDD)stream.

Other projects receiving more than $200,000 include:

Kawartha Ethanol Inc. — $2.5M to expand, adopt new production capabilities and reach new markets

— $2.5M to expand, adopt new production capabilities and reach new markets Otonabee Conservation — $1.181,827 for three projects including reinventing trails through historical and environmental education storytelling with installation of signs, QR codes and digital apps that recognize the First Nation heritage; construct accessible and inclusive washroom facility at the Warsaw Caves Conservation Area in Warsaw and at the Selwyn Beach Conservation Area in Lakefield.

— $1.181,827 for three projects including reinventing trails through historical and environmental education storytelling with installation of signs, QR codes and digital apps that recognize the First Nation heritage; construct accessible and inclusive washroom facility at the Warsaw Caves Conservation Area in Warsaw and at the Selwyn Beach Conservation Area in Lakefield. City of Peterborough — $750,000 to create the Louis St. downtown urban park including multi-use central space with a stage facility for performances and events that doubles as an ice rink; change rooms, washrooms, storage and refrigeration; outdoor Farmer’s Market; children’s water park and relaxation space

— $750,000 to create the Louis St. downtown urban park including multi-use central space with a stage facility for performances and events that doubles as an ice rink; change rooms, washrooms, storage and refrigeration; outdoor Farmer’s Market; children’s water park and relaxation space City of Kawartha Lakes — $750,000 to improve downtown streetscapes on William Street North and South, Peel Street, York Street North, Kent Street West and Cambridge Street in Lindsay.

— $750,000 to improve downtown streetscapes on William Street North and South, Peel Street, York Street North, Kent Street West and Cambridge Street in Lindsay. The Municipality of Port Hope — $750,000 to reinvent Lent Lane into accessible, community/park space to include accessible walkway, increased greenery and showcase of artwork by local and Indigenous artists.

— $750,000 to reinvent Lent Lane into accessible, community/park space to include accessible walkway, increased greenery and showcase of artwork by local and Indigenous artists. Selwyn Township — $750,000 to renovate and improve accessibility at the Lakefield historic post office building

Municipality of Trent Hills — $600,000 to renovate the Warkworth Arena and Community Centre to increase number of dressing rooms and improve accessibility of lobby and washrooms.

— $600,000 to renovate the Warkworth Arena and Community Centre to increase number of dressing rooms and improve accessibility of lobby and washrooms. Northumberland County — $566,250 to build a community green space surrounding the new Northumberland County Archives and Museum and Golden Plough Lodge in Cobourg.

— $566,250 to build a community green space surrounding the new Northumberland County Archives and Museum and Golden Plough Lodge in Cobourg. Kawartha Works Community Cooperative, Inc . — $500,000 to establish an outdoor, world-class entertainment experiences for tourists at the new Grove Theatre in Fenelon Falls (City of Kawartha Lakes).

. — $500,000 to establish an outdoor, world-class entertainment experiences for tourists at the new Grove Theatre in Fenelon Falls (City of Kawartha Lakes). Peterborough Humane Society — $438,038 to build a new off-leash dog park and memorial gardens adjacent to Peterborough Humane Society Animal Care Centre on Technology Drive.

— $438,038 to build a new off-leash dog park and memorial gardens adjacent to Peterborough Humane Society Animal Care Centre on Technology Drive. Boys and Girls Club of Kawartha Lakes — $396,750 to construct a skate park at club’s property in Lindsay.

— $396,750 to construct a skate park at club’s property in Lindsay. Havelock-BelmontMethuen Township — $393,750 to build an accessible splash pad on the grounds of the Havelock Community Centre

Douro-Dummer Township — $294,750 to construct a new building in South Douro Park with canteen, storage and a covered picnic table area, as well as installation of tennis courts and an accessible ramp.

— $294,750 to construct a new building in South Douro Park with canteen, storage and a covered picnic table area, as well as installation of tennis courts and an accessible ramp. Asphodel-Norwood Township — $483,170 to revitalize and expand the existing skateboard park in Norwood to create a multi-purpose, inclusive and accessible space beside community centre.

A full list of recipients can be found here.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our government is committed to continuing to make important investments in community economic development projects that benefit local economies,” said Jaczek.

“Today’s investments will help communities in Peterborough, Northumberland County and Kawartha Lakes strengthen their public infrastructure and enhance their tourist attractions, while also driving resilient economic growth for the region and protecting jobs.”

Kawartha Ethanol general manager Steven ten Doeschate says they appreciate FedDev Ontario’s support as the company pivots its production to include health and manufacturing ingredients. In January the province of Ontario provided $2.5M to help the Havelock-area company expand.

“This support has assisted us in developing new innovations to retool and adopt technological changes to produce supplies for the health care and other sectors through the production of a variety of high grade industrial distilled alcohol product outputs that are in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to support growing demands for products previously sourced in foreign markets,” he said.