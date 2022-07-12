Menu

Crime

Toronto man wanted after allegedly choking, punching woman and possessing a handgun: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 1:48 pm
Kamba Taban, 28. View image in full screen
Kamba Taban, 28. Provided / Toronto Police

Toronto police say a man is wanted for assault after a woman reported she was choked and punched during a dispute.

Police said it occurred on Feb. 14 the Don Mills and York Mills roads area.

It was reported to police that a man had assaulted a woman and then she was allegedly forcibly confined and had her cellphone taken away.

The victim was able to break free and call police, investigators said.

Before officers arrived the suspect had fled the area.

A few months later, on the morning of June 27, emergency crews responded to a call for medical assistance in the Leslie Street and Finch Avenue East area.

Police said a man was found unconscious in the driver’s seat of a stolen vehicle.

He was treated by paramedics and when he regained consciousness, he ran away.

Investigators said officers found a loaded handgun in the abandoned vehicle.

Police have released an image of 28-year-old Kamba Taban who is wanted on several charges including assault, assault by choking, forcible confinement, possessing a loaded firearm, careless storage of a firearm, and occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, among other firearm-related charges.

Taban is described as six-foot-two, with a medium-to-large build, short black hair, a gap in his front teeth, and a scar on the left side of his neck.

“He is considered armed, violent, and dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said.

