Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Yankee Line closed following crash: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 12:47 pm
OPP have closed a section of Yankee Line in the City of Kawartha Lakes following a vehicle crash on July 12, 2022. View image in full screen
OPP have closed a section of Yankee Line in the City of Kawartha Lakes following a vehicle crash on July 12, 2022. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

A section of Yankee Line in the City of Kawartha Lakes is closed following a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.

Around 11:20 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Yankee Line at Bethel Road, northeast of the village of Omemee in the former Emily Township.

At least one person was treated by paramedics.

Their condition is not yet known.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Trending Stories

OPP have closed Yankee Line at Kenedon Drive and Bethel Road as they investigate the crash

More to come.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagKawartha Lakes tagRollover tagCity of Kawartha Lakes OPP tagYankee Line tagEmily Township tagYankee Line crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers