Yankee Line closed following crash: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

A section of Yankee Line in the City of Kawartha Lakes is closed following a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.

Around 11:20 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Yankee Line at Bethel Road, northeast of the village of Omemee in the former Emily Township.

At least one person was treated by paramedics.

Their condition is not yet known.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a single vehicle collision on Yankee Line at Bethel Road in Emily Township. One person is in care of paramedics #cklnews pic.twitter.com/MquYEbyAql — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) July 12, 2022

OPP have closed Yankee Line at Kenedon Drive and Bethel Road as they investigate the crash

More to come.