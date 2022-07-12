Police to provide free naloxone kits in Newmarket, Aurora, King City

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they are launching a one-year pilot project that will see officers provide free naloxone kits in Newmarket, Aurora and King City in an effort to combat overdoses.

Police said opioid-related overdoses have been on the rise across the region with three incidents, including one death, in Newmarket last month.

Anyone at risk of an overdose can request a kit, as can friends and family for a loved one.

In partnership with York Region Public Health, the “naloxone distribution program” will run out of District 1 police headquarters at 429 Harry Walker Parkway South in Newmarket.

Residents can pick up a kit or request one from officers, police said.

Police said each kit comes with two doses of NARCAN nasal spray, a pair of non-latex gloves, one rescue breathing barrier, and a pamphlet with steps on what to do in an opioid overdoses crisis.

Naloxone is a drug that can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, police said. Once administered, naloxone will begin to work in one to five minutes and stays active in the body for 30 to 90 minutes.

“This program will make it easier for members of our community at risk of an overdose to access life-saving naloxone kits,” Chief Jim MacSween said.

“Together with our partners on the Opioid Education and Response Workgroup, we are supporting a harm reduction approach to help reduce stigma and connect substance users with the community-based resources they need.”

Symptoms of an overdose include slow, irregular and shallow respirations, pinpoint pupils, muscle rigidity, seizures and unconsciousness leading to coma, police said.

