Crime

Two men stabbed early Tuesday in Lachine

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2022 7:16 am
SPVM View image in full screen
Montreal Police are investigating two overnight stabbings in Lachine. July 12, 2022. The Canadian Press

Montreal police are investigating after two men were stabbed early Tuesday in Lachine.

Shortly after midnight, a 911 call was placed reporting an injured man in an apartment on Ivan-Franko Avenue near the intersection of Saint-Antoine Street in the southwest borough of Montreal.

The 28-year-old victim, who had been stabbed in the upper body, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: 5 more people facing charges related to drive-by shooting death of Montreal girl

Police then learned of a second stabbing victim, a 21-year-old man, who had been admitted to hospital for treatment. He is listed in stable condition.

Police believe the two victims were injured in the same altercation, but not in the apartment where the first victim was found. A vehicle, later found in Côte-des-Neiges/NDG, is being investigated as the possible location where the stabbings occurred.

No suspects have been arrested.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
