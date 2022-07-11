Menu

Investigations

One dead, three more taken to hospital after crash near La Broquerie

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 11:47 pm
File photo of an RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
Global News

A 61-year-old man is dead after two vehicles collided on Highway 52 near La Broquerie.

Police say on July 8, a minivan was travelling east on the highway when an SUV heading west crossed the centre-line and collided with the van head-on.

Officers arrived to find both vehicles on their roofs.

The minivan driver was pronounced dead while two passengers in the van, a 54-year-old woman and 12-year-old boy were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The SUV driver, a 38-year-old man from Steinbach, was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He has been released from hospital and charges are pending.

 

