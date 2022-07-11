Two major apartment fires in Montreal force several people from their homes

Send this page to someone via email

Several families are out of their homes after two fires ripped through residential buildings in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Rosemont-la-Petite-Patrie early Monday morning.

The first fire started around 2:30 am on the second floor of a five-storey apartment building on De Gaspé Avenue near Bellechasse. More than 100 firefighters were called in to help evacuate residents and fight the flames.

The Red Cross is assisting at least two families and will help them relocate.

Less than an hour later, another fire broke out inside a three-storey apartment building located on Sherbrooke street east near Curratteau street.

Residents were also evacuated but no injuries were reported.