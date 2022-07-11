Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Two major apartment fires in Montreal force several people from their homes

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 9:57 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning weather forecast: July 11, 2022' Global News Morning weather forecast: July 11, 2022
Eramelinda Boquer has Montreal's weather forecast for Monday, July 11, 2022

Several families are out of their homes after two fires ripped through residential buildings in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Rosemont-la-Petite-Patrie early Monday morning.

The first fire started around 2:30 am on the second floor of a five-storey apartment building on De Gaspé Avenue near Bellechasse.  More than 100 firefighters were called in to help evacuate residents and fight the flames.

The Red Cross is assisting at least two families and will help them relocate.

Less than an hour later, another fire broke out inside a three-storey apartment building located on Sherbrooke street east near Curratteau street.

Trending Stories

Residents were also evacuated but no injuries were reported.

More than 100 firefighters were called to an apartment in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie early Monday morning. July 11, 2022 View image in full screen
More than 100 firefighters were called to an apartment in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie early Monday morning. July 11, 2022. Pascal Girard/QMI AGENCY
Montreal tagRed Cross tagMontreal fire tagHochelaga-Maisonneuve tagRosemont–La Petite-Patrie tagovernight fire tagMontreal apartment fires tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers