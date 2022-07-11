$1 million in damage after Sunday morning fire in Hamilton’s Winona Park area

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Fire says a Winona home suffered close to $1 million in damage following an early Sunday blaze near Fifty Point Conservation Area.

Investigators say crews were called to the one-and-a-half storey home on Creanona Boulevard near Wendakee Drive just after midnight on July 10 to find a well-involved fire on the residence’s roofline.

“Firefighters battled the stubborn blaze for over two hours,” assistant deputy chief Shawn De Jager told Global News in an email.

“There were no injuries at this incident, though the building sustained heavy fire damage.”

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating due to the large damage estimate, according to Dickson.

